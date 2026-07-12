Centre mulls uniform rules for messaging apps after WhatsApp username row

New Delhi: The government is considering introducing uniform standards for messaging platforms operating in India following the controversy over WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, according to multiple reports. Reports suggested that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is exploring a common regulatory framework that would apply across messaging platforms, instead of taking platform-specific decisions.

The move comes after the government opposed WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, which would allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

The government argued that the feature could make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate users, facilitate digital arrest scams and phishing attempts, and make law enforcement investigations more difficult.

In addition, the government is now looking at introducing common standards for all messaging platforms to ensure a uniform regulatory approach. Reports claim that the Centre will consult major messaging platforms before taking a final decision on the proposed framework. (IANS)

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