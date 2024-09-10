Centre Names Six New Additional Solicitor Generals for Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has announced the appointment of six senior advocates to the post of Additional Solicitor General for India in the Supreme Court.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet or ACC, Department of Personnel & Training Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, has approved these appointments. The following are the names:

Shri S. Dwarakanath

Ms. Archana Pathak Dave

Shri Satya Darshi Sanjay

Shri Brijender Chahar

Shri Raghavendra P. Shankar

Shri Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare)

Assumed office, Additional Solicitor General Senior Advocate Satya Darshi Sanjay has already worked as an Additional Solicitor General for the Patna High Court.

The additional solicitors general will assist the new Attorney General K.K. Venugopal for three consecutive years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till further orders.

This is a list of reputed senior advocates, some of whom have had illustrious careers and are engaged in most of the high-profile cases before the Supreme Court. Their services have been in great demand in the Supreme Court, particularly in broad areas of law such as constitutional, commercial, and corporate law. These appointments are to further strengthen the Union Government legal team that represents it in the Supreme Court.

The Solicitor General of India is the second-highest legal officer of the land and assists the Attorney General. The SGI is assisted by Additional Solicitors General of India (Addl. SGIs).

Both SGI and Addl. SGIs advice on legal matters and represent the Union of India before courts, bar councils, etc., with the operation of Law Officers Conditions of Service Rules from 1972.