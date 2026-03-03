Centre on high alert over attempts to exploit Iran crisis for communal unrest

NEW DELHI: Following an Intelligence warning, the Union government has advised states to keep a tab on radical pro-Iran preachers. The communication by the government comes in the wake of the Intelligence agencies signalling that some elements would look to take advantage of the ongoing Iran situation and incite violence across the country.

The advisory comes in the wake of the Israel-US strikes on Iran, which led to the death of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the radical elements may not necessarily be pro-Iran, but they would look to take advantage of the situation and incite violence. India has voiced concern over the situation in Iran and West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned about the ongoing situation and urged restraint.

The Intelligence agencies have said that many prayer meetings are being held following the death of the Ayatollah. These meetings are being monitored closely, the official said. So far, the prayer meetings have passed off peacefully, the official added. However, the worry is that there are radical elements who are pro-ISI, and these persons would look to infiltrate such meetings and try to incite violence.

The Centre issued the communication to all the states and union territories on February 28. In the note, the government cautioned that the developments in Iran and West Asia could have ripple effects domestically.

The Central government has warned that radical elements would look to make inflammatory speeches with the intention of creating communal violence.

Another official said that states such as West Bengal and Assam, which go to polls this year, should exercise utmost caution. There are already warnings and advisories in place for these states as external and internal elements are looking to disturb peace ahead of the elections. (IANS)

