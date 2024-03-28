Centre Raises MGNREGA Worker Wages, Lowest Increase in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur

GUWAHATI: The central government has announced that wages for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) workers will increase by 3 to 10 percent for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The increase is similar to the one announced for the current financial year. The new wage rates will start on April 1, 2024, as stated in a notification.

Among the states, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur will see a lower increase in wage rates at below 5 percent. Meghalaya received 3.4 percent, while Manipur received 3.59 percent and Assam at 3.93 percent.

Rajasthan has seen the biggest increase, with wages going up to 10.39 percent starting April 1, compared to the current rate.