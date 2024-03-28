Meghalaya: Miscreants Kills 2 After Anti-CAA Protest in Ichamati

SHILLONG: In a shocking incident, two people were allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified miscreants in Ichamati area under the jurisdiction of Shella police station in East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as L Esan Sing and L Sujit Dutta, who were discovered at Ichamati and Dalda, respectively.

The incident took place after a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organized by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and other NGOs in Ichamati, as per the police.

The victims, who were from the non-indigenous communities, may have been singled out by criminals who saw an opportunity to exploit the situation.