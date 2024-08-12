Centre, State collaboration must for well-being of women and children: Union Minister Annapurna Devi

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between the Central and State Governments to ensure the well-being of women and children across the country, according to WCD press release.

Annpurna Devi stated, “Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level, for which it is imperative to work closely with the States. This will not only lead to the development of the States but will also contribute to the overall progress of our country, which is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Annpurna Devi chaired her first national-level meeting with the Ministers of Women and Child Development/ Social welfare in the States and Administrators/ Lieutenant Governors in the Union Territories via video conferencing on Saturday.

21 out of 28 State Ministers participated in the meeting which focused on reviewing the progress of on-going programmes and future strategies for various key initiatives under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, added the release.

She ensured that the benefits of these initiatives reach the grassroots level. She specifically highlighted the Ministry’s flagship programs under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.

The Union Minister further urged all State ministers and administrators to actively collaborate alongwith the central government to enhance the implementation of the missions.

Devi also stressed that the collaboration was essential to realise the vision of a developed India and ensure the well-being of women and children across the country.

Ministers from the states highlighted that specific efforts were being made towards the empowerment and well-being of women and children in their respective States. The ministers also appreciated the engagement at the Union Minister’s level and opined that it would provide enhanced momentum to the implementation of the three missions in all the states and compliment their ongoing efforts. Union Minister assured the ministers of continued periodic engagement at her level.

Additionally, the Ministry is also committed to promoting an inclusive environment and pursuing policies that support the empowerment and well-being of women and children in the country. (ANI)

