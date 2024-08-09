Tamulpur District Launches Special Aadhaar Registration Drive at Anganwadi Centres for Children and PMMVY Beneficiaries

Goreswar: A special drive on Aadhaar registration has been underway across various Anganwadi centres in Tamulpur district to speed up Aadhaar enrolment among children and PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana) beneficiaries. An official notification issued by Dr. Dipankar Nath, Additional District commissioner of Tamulpur stated they had launched the camp mode programme in different Anganwadi centres to boost Aadhaar enrollment and mandatory biometric update of children of the age group 5-7 years. The camp also facilitates demographic update, Biometric update and new enrollment of the inmates with age above 18 years. He also stated that the process of mandatory update of children of the age group (15-17 years) will be soon started in the educational institutions and the preparation of lists of such students and left out students for Aadhaar enrollment is being carried out under the supervision of BEEO and other officials of education department.

The statement stated that the Anganwadi supervisor of the concerned Anganwadi centre has to ensure that students come forward for Aadhaar enrollment and the information regarding the camps is being widely disseminated. The programme aims to cover over 859 Anganwadi centres and 13000 left out children in these Anganwadi Centres by September, 2024.

Children under the age of five are not eligible for biometrics. As a result, biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans are not included in a child’s Aadhaar database. Once the child reaches the age of five, biometrics must be updated. Their UID is processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photography linked with the UID of their parents. For children above 5 years or older, a photograph and biometric data such as an iris scan and fingerprints will be taken. Aadhaar-holder children (above the age of 15) and others who need to update their biometric information - fingerprints, iris, and a photograph are also required while visiting an enrolment centre. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photography, when they turn 5 and 15. UIDAI is providing this obligatory update after 5 years and 15 years for free.

