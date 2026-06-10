Centre tightens security measures ahead of NEET-UG re-exam on June 21

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Centre is taking all possible precautions to ensure the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 is conducted smoothly and without irregularities. The re-exam has been scheduled following alleged discrepancies in the May 3 examination.

After reviewing preparations at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, Pradhan said enhanced security measures have been implemented at every stage, from question paper preparation to delivery at examination centres. He noted that a high-level meeting of key government departments was recently held under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan to oversee arrangements.

Pradhan said he has written to Chief Ministers across the country, who are extending full cooperation, particularly in states requiring special attention. Several state governments have also held review meetings involving District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries, with NTA officials participating virtually.

The minister added that Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will soon convene another high-level meeting to assess preparedness. To strengthen the NTA's functioning, new officials have been inducted into the agency, while multiple ministries, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Home Ministry, have been involved to tackle security and cyber-related challenges.

Expressing confidence in the arrangements, Pradhan said the NTA is prepared to conduct the examination across 551 cities. He assured students that the exam would be held fairly and that results would be declared on time to avoid disruptions to academic schedules. (IANS)

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