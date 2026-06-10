NEET UG leak accused Yash Yadav seeks interim bail to appear in re-exam on June 21

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the interim bail plea filed by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav, who has sought 15 days interim bail to appear in the upcoming NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, as well as to attend his sister's wedding.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta granted time to the CBI to file its reply on the application moved by Yash Yadav. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 12.

During the proceedings, the court had earlier, on June 2, allowed an application filed by the accused seeking permission to possess books for preparation of the NEET UG examination. The court had noted that the examination is scheduled for June 21. Advocates Kapil Yadav and Ambika appeared for the accused during the hearing. (ANI)

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