NEW DELHI: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity security advisory for WhatsApp users, warning that multiple vulnerabilities in outdated versions of the messaging platform could expose users to cyberattacks and compromise sensitive information.

The cybersecurity agency, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said the flaws affect WhatsApp across Android, iOS and desktop platforms.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code on targeted devices, or gain access to sensitive user data.

The advisory said the security weaknesses arise from improper input validation, memory management issues and flaws in the way WhatsApp handles media files, encrypted messaging sessions and linked companion devices.

Cybersecurity researchers have cautioned that attackers may exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted media files or malicious links to users. Successful exploitation could result in application crashes, unauthorised access to private chats and files, or even compromise of affected devices.

CERT-In said the vulnerabilities impact users running older versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business across Android and iOS, as well as desktop versions for Windows and Mac. (IANS)