Guwahati: The Union Home Ministry’s anti-cybercrime wing has issued a WhatsApp Web security advisory warning users against leaving accounts logged in on shared or public computers. Publicly released from New Delhi on November 23, the advisory instructs users nationwide to log out manually after every session to prevent account hijacking and fraud.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has issued the warning to address the risk of WhatsApp account takeovers involving unattended browser sessions.

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), an issuing unit under I4C, cautioned users about the security risks associated with accessing WhatsApp Web on computers that other people can use.

According to the advisory, leaving an account logged in on a shared device could expose users to account hijacking and fraud.

The warning applies nationwide and calls for users to take responsibility for ending their web sessions after use. The advisory specifically warns that closing a browser window does not automatically terminate an active WhatsApp Web session.

Users must manually log out of their accounts after every session, particularly when accessing WhatsApp Web from computers that are not exclusively under their control.

This precaution is especially relevant when using office computers, cyber cafés, public kiosks and hotel business centres. Simply closing the browser or leaving the computer should not be treated as confirmation that the account has been disconnected.

The NCTAU/I4C advisory cautions users against conducting sensitive or official work through WhatsApp Web, particularly on shared or public devices.

It also advises users to exercise caution when using these computers and avoid exchanging confidential information through such sessions.

The categories of information highlighted in the advisory include:

Government-related information.

Financial information.

Organisational information.

Confidential information.

The warning highlights the risks of accessing private conversations and information from devices that may remain accessible to other users.

The advisory recommends manually logging out after every WhatsApp Web session instead of relying on browser closure.

Users should exercise additional caution when accessing messaging accounts from public or shared computers and avoid using these sessions for sensitive or official communications.

The NCTAU/I4C warning also comes ahead of upcoming telecom directives concerning messaging security, according to the supplied advisory background.

The central instruction remains straightforward: users should ensure that their WhatsApp Web sessions are manually terminated whenever they finish using a shared or public computer.