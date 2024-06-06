Chandigarh: Kangana Ranaut Slapped By Security Personnel At Chandigarh Airport

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident, actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a woman personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident unfolded at around 3:30 pm when the MP-elect from Mandi was about to board a flight to Delhi.

Kangana had reportedly refused to put her phone in the tray during routine security check. Instead of complying with it, she went on to push the security personnel during the security check process, following which, she was slapped.