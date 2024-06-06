Chandigarh: Kangana Ranaut Slapped By Security Personnel At Chandigarh Airport

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident, actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a woman personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.
According to reports, the incident unfolded at around 3:30 pm when the MP-elect from Mandi was about to board a flight to Delhi.
Kangana had reportedly refused to put her phone in the tray during routine security check. Instead of complying with it, she went on to push the security personnel during the security check process, following which, she was slapped.
The woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut hails from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala and she happens to be a sister of farmer leader Sher Singh Malhiwal.
It has been suspected that Ranaut was met with this kind of treatment as a result of her derogatory remarks against the farmers during the farmers protest, labeling them as 'Khalistanis'.
Meanwhile, the newly elected MP from Himachal's Mandi released a video to confirm the incident just hours after it occurred.
"A CISF personnel hit me on my face and hurled abuses. When I asked why she did that, she said she supported the farmers protests. I am safe. But I am concerned about the rising extremism and terrorism in Punjab," the BJP leader said in a video.
In this regard, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to probe the matter.
Notably, Kangana Ranaut emerged victorious from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket.
Kangana, who has delivered back-to-back flops in recent times, defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes, according to the Election Commission website.
She received 5,37,022 votes in her first Lok Sabha election as a political leader.
“Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi,” she had wrote on social media even before her victory was declared.
"Mandi ki sansad," Ranaut had also captioned her post on X.
