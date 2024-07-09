Chandigarh Woman Falls Victim To New Aadhaar-Sim Card Link Scam, Loses Rs 80 Lakh

CHANDIGARH: India is currently grappling with a web of online scams, with several individuals falling prey to it and losing lakhs or even crores in some cases.

Scammers are constantly finding innovative ways to dupe people and steal their money.

In the latest case of online fraud, a woman from Chandigarh got trapped in a sophisticated scam as she was duped of a whopping Rs 80 lakh by fraudsters posing as Crime Branch officers.

It is worth noting that the scammers targeted the linkage between Aadhaar and SIM cards to intimidate the victim.