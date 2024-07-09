Delhi Doctor Among 7 Arrested in Shocking International Organ Trafficking Bust

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a doctor and busted an organ transplant racket operating in both Bangladesh and India.
Amit Goel, DCP of the Crime Branch, reported that seven people had been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket.
He stated that the mastermind of the racket was a Bangladeshi, and both the donor and the recipient were from Bangladesh. They had arrested a person named Russell, who arranged patients and donors, and the female doctor involved in the transplants. Further investigation is underway.
Indraprastha Hospital stated that the Delhi Police Crime Branch took custody of a doctor who had been working on a fee-for-service basis and was not on the hospital's payroll.
This action came after an investigation into procedures carried out at another hospital and is, on the surface, not related to any actions at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (IAH). As a result of the police action, IAH has suspended the doctor.
The statement continued that IAH had been approached by the Crime Branch for certain information as part of the investigation, which they had duly provided.
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital mentioned in the statement that they would fully cooperate with the investigative authorities on the matter. However, it was noted that the female doctor was also working at another private hospital in Noida on a fee-for-service basis. Yatharth Hospital denied any direct association with her.
A spokesperson for Yatharth Hospital stated that the doctor was part of another hospital, and that they ensure the highest ethical standards, prioritize patient safety, and comply with all clinical and government protocols for their procedures.
He added that they had fully cooperated with all investigations and that no wrongdoing had been found against their hospital or its practices.
