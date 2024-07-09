Delhi Doctor Among 7 Arrested in Shocking International Organ Trafficking Bust

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a doctor and busted an organ transplant racket operating in both Bangladesh and India.

Amit Goel, DCP of the Crime Branch, reported that seven people had been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket.

He stated that the mastermind of the racket was a Bangladeshi, and both the donor and the recipient were from Bangladesh. They had arrested a person named Russell, who arranged patients and donors, and the female doctor involved in the transplants. Further investigation is underway.