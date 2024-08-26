Chandrayaan-3 achievement, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ brought whole country together: PM Narendra Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said on his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' that the country can never forget the Chandrayaan-3 achievement and the scientific developments are happening because of the collective efforts of the people.

The Prime Minister said a lot is happening in 21st-century India, which is strengthening the foundation of a developed nation.

"...For example, on the 23rd of August, the country celebrated the first National Space Day. I am sure that all of you must have celebrated this day. Once again you all must have celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3. Last year on this day, Chandrayaan--3 successfully landed at Shiv-Shakti point on the Southern part of the Moon. India became the first country in the world to achieve this feat," said PM Modi.

He said the youth of the country have benefited a lot from the space sector reforms. During the broadcast, PM Modi interacted with a team from Spacetech Startup Galaxeye, which was started by the alumni of IIT Madras.

One of the young scientists who interacted with PM Modi, Suyash said, "We all met in IIT Madras. We were all studying there, in different years. At that time we thought about a project called 'Hyperloop' ...During that time we started a team named 'Avishkar Hyperloop' and we went to America with that idea. At that time, we were the only team from Asia which went there and hoisted our country's flag. And we were among the top 20 teams out of the around 1,500 teams from around the world. During that achievement, our friendship deepened and with this, we gained the confidence to do such difficult projects."

"Additionally, your decision to open up the space sector and its privatisation, a landmark decision was taken in 2020, and we were quite excited about this," said Suyash. Rakshit, hailing from Uttrakhand's Almora district, talked about the benefits of his startup technology, during which, PM Modi joked about 'Bal Mithai', a delicacy of Uttarakhand.

Rakshit said that this technology of ours can see through the clouds from space and it can even see during the night. "So we can take a clear picture of any corner of the country every day and the data that we procure will be used to develop two areas -- first, to make India extremely secure by monitoring borders, oceans and seas, as well as enemy activities, daily and second, to empower the farmers of India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 113th 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, celebrated the overwhelming success of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Pura Desh Tiranga' campaigns during this year's Independence Day celebrations. Expressing his delight, PM Modi remarked, "My dear countrymen, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Pura Desh Tiranga' campaigns were highly successful this time. Amazing pictures of the campaign have emerged from different corners of the country."

The Prime Minister highlighted the widespread participation, noting, "We saw Tiranga displayed at homes, schools, colleges, and universities. People displayed Tiranga at their shops and offices. Tiranga was also seen on their desktop, mobile and cars. When people come together to express emotions, campaigns like these become very successful."

One of the most striking visuals, as mentioned by PM Modi, was from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, where a Tiranga rally featured a 750-metre-long flag on the world's tallest Chenab Railway Bridge.

The Prime Minister also observed a cultural shift, noting that Independence Day is increasingly becoming a social festival.

Reflecting on the unity fostered by the campaign, PM Modi revealed that over five crore selfies were uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, symbolising the collective pride of the nation. (IANS)

