India Celebrates First-Ever National Space Day To Commemorate Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

NEW DELHI: India is celebrating its first-ever National Space Day on August 23 as it marks the one-year anniversary of the successful moon landing of ISRO's Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-3 on August 23, 2023.

India scripted history by becoming the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon and the first to reach its southern polar region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially declared August 23 as National Space Day to commemorate this monumental accomplishment.

PM Modi took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to extend greetings to the nation on the maiden National Space Day.