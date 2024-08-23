India Celebrates First-Ever National Space Day To Commemorate Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

NEW DELHI: India is celebrating its first-ever National Space Day on August 23 as it marks the one-year anniversary of the successful moon landing of ISRO's Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-3 on August 23, 2023.
India scripted history by becoming the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon and the first to reach its southern polar region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially declared August 23 as National Space Day to commemorate this monumental accomplishment.
PM Modi took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to extend greetings to the nation on the maiden National Space Day.
"Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists. Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come," PM Modi's post read.
Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the progress made by ISRO since its inception on 15 August 1969. Since then, the space agency has made significant strides which is evident in the journey from transporting rocket components on bullock carts to achieving a lunar landing.
Nitin Gadkari celebrated India's space strides, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledged the significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and reaffirmed India's commitment to space exploration, emphasizing the day's role in honoring the nation's achievements in this field.
Meanwhile, the theme of this year's National Space Day is Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga."
This theme reflects India's extraordinary journey in space exploration and its impact on society. The celebrations will feature a series of events showcasing India's significant milestones in space, the societal benefits of its space program, and the countless opportunities available for people to engage with and contribute to the nation's space endeavors.