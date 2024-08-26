Chennai: Hotel Staff From Manipur And Mizoram Allege Assault, Illegal Confinement By Management

CHENNAI: Three employees working at the Ignite Bar of Chennai Gateway Hotel has leveled serious allegations against the hotel management.
The staff members, who reportedly hail from Manipur and Mizoram accused their seniors of harassment by confining them forcefully in the hotel for allegedly stealing money.
The staffers refuted these claims by accusing the management of orchestrating a conspiracy with the motive of tarnishing their image.
They went on to allege that they were unnecessarily targeted for cooked-up charges. Calling themselves as the victim of abuse, the staff members claimed that they were detained and beaten up on the pretext of having siphoned off Rs 1.5 lakh from the hotel.
The waiters approached the police to complain about this assault. However, the management vehemently denied the allegations and retaliated by accusing them of indulging in financial misappropriation.
According to the management of the hotel, once the card payment system at the hotel stopped working, the staff would accept money into their own Google Pay accounts and transfer it to the hotel's account—keeping a 10% tip for themselves.
This case came to the fore when a social worker going by the name of Dr. Aiswarya Rao raised this issue on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
The police have initiated a probe to look into this matter and the cops are now awaiting for the bank statements to ascertain the allegations leveled. No arrests have been made so far.
A police officer privy to the matter stated that one of the waiters has been associated with the hotel for four years, the second for one year, and the third for four months.
The cop informed that the case is being investigated from all angles, adding that necessary action will be taken once the investigation concludes.
