Chennai: Hotel Staff From Manipur And Mizoram Allege Assault, Illegal Confinement By Management

CHENNAI: Three employees working at the Ignite Bar of Chennai Gateway Hotel has leveled serious allegations against the hotel management.

The staff members, who reportedly hail from Manipur and Mizoram accused their seniors of harassment by confining them forcefully in the hotel for allegedly stealing money.

The staffers refuted these claims by accusing the management of orchestrating a conspiracy with the motive of tarnishing their image.

They went on to allege that they were unnecessarily targeted for cooked-up charges. Calling themselves as the victim of abuse, the staff members claimed that they were detained and beaten up on the pretext of having siphoned off Rs 1.5 lakh from the hotel.