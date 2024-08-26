Guwahati: Black Scorpio Belonging To Mastermind Of DB Stock Broking Scam Found Abandoned at Guwahati Club

GUWAHATI: A major breakthrough has been made in the DB Stock Broking scam as the black Scorpio, owned by Dipankar Barman, has been found by the investors in the Guwahati Club area on Sunday night.

The victims of the investment fraud have said that the vehicle, belonging to the mastermind of this scandal and bearing registration number AS 01EL 5855, had been reportedly abandoned near the Oja Hyundai showroom for the last two days.

The police were unable to identify the car but the angry investors, some of whom were duped of huge sums of money, managed to trace the location of the car. They immediately informed the cops about the missing vehicle that had been found by them.