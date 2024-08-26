Guwahati: Black Scorpio Belonging To Mastermind Of DB Stock Broking Scam Found Abandoned at Guwahati Club

GUWAHATI: A major breakthrough has been made in the DB Stock Broking scam as the black Scorpio, owned by Dipankar Barman, has been found by the investors in the Guwahati Club area on Sunday night.
The victims of the investment fraud have said that the vehicle, belonging to the mastermind of this scandal and bearing registration number AS 01EL 5855, had been reportedly abandoned near the Oja Hyundai showroom for the last two days.
The police were unable to identify the car but the angry investors, some of whom were duped of huge sums of money, managed to trace the location of the car. They immediately informed the cops about the missing vehicle that had been found by them.
Subsequently, the Black Scorpio was taken to the Paltan Bazar police station for inspection.
The discovery of Barman's car, which has been untraceable since Sunday, on a busy road in the heart of the city, has raised pressing questions.
It is worth mentioning that the interrogations regarding the black Scorpio had previously surfaced in the DB Stock Broking scam investigation, with the police issuing a lookout notice for the vehicle, which they believe Dipankar Barman used to abscond.
Meanwhile, the cops have been unable to arrest Dipankar Barman in connection with the ongoing DB Stock Broking scam investigation as he remains untraceable.
The Assam Police have previously detained one person in Guwahati in connection with the DB Stock broking scam.
People who invested through the firm, gathered outside Barman’s house in Gotanagar. Several complaints were filed against him. Barman’s parents alleged that some protesters broke into their house and vandalized property.
The firm, which started operations in 2018, had lured many customers as it promised high returns on investments, but many investors are now reporting substantial losses.
The firm attracted many investors and promised high returns of 120% annually, 54% over six months, 27% over three months, and 8% monthly of schemes, reportedly made to investors. Some investors claimed to have invested up to Rs 80 lakh, while others said they had invested Rs 10 lakh.