Chennai: Released Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Dies

CHENNAI: One of the individuals acquitted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, T Suthendraraja also known as Santha, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai.

Santhan, one of the seven convicts who were released, was earlier hospitalized in January in critical condition.

The Sri Lankan national was released from the Central prison at Velore in November 2022 following the Supreme Court’s decision after spending 32 years in prison.

Santhan was transferred from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Trichy after being diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis, a condition that lacks an apparent underlying cause.