Nagaland: Government Introduces Universal Life Insurance Scheme

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Government on Tuesday unveiled a fully-funded universal life insurance scheme to alleviate financial difficulties due to the untimely death of a family’s primary earner.
The initiative was included in the Budget presented in the state assembly by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
According to the officials, the scheme demonstrates the state’s ongoing dedication to safeguarding the financial well-being of its residents. It complements the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, which was introduced in the previous budget.
As per the statement, the CM’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme aims to lessen the effects of a family’s primary earner’s untimely death on the education, health, and socio-economic advancement of the family.
Furthermore, the scheme will offer life insurance for the primary earner of the family and accidental insurance for three additional family members in the state, the statement read.
The scheme will provide life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh for the primary earner, along with an additional accidental insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh for each of the other three family members.
It will also encompass every household in Nagaland, with a provision of Rs 15 crore allocated to cover the cost of premiums.
CM Rio, who also serves as the Finance Minister, presented the budget on the second day of the current State Assembly session. He stated that gross receipts are projected to be Rs 23,978.05 crore, while gross expenditures are estimated at Rs 23,727.88 crore.
Additionally, an amount of Rs 180 crore has also been sanctioned under the PM DevINE for the areas of Eastern Nagaland.
Earlier, the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) recently had a meeting, where Temjen Imna Along, Tourism Minister, shared facts about the 24th Hornbill Festival. It was held in the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. It made Rs 17,11,980 for the state. He was responding to a question about the festival's earnings from a Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA.
The Tourism Department provided numbers. The festival cost Rs 5.5 crore to put on, but it only made about 3.1% of that back. Minister Along knows this doesn't seem like a lot. Still, he said the festival helps the local economy in other ways too.
ALSO WATCH: