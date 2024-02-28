Nagaland: Government Introduces Universal Life Insurance Scheme

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Government on Tuesday unveiled a fully-funded universal life insurance scheme to alleviate financial difficulties due to the untimely death of a family’s primary earner.

The initiative was included in the Budget presented in the state assembly by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

According to the officials, the scheme demonstrates the state’s ongoing dedication to safeguarding the financial well-being of its residents. It complements the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, which was introduced in the previous budget.

As per the statement, the CM’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme aims to lessen the effects of a family’s primary earner’s untimely death on the education, health, and socio-economic advancement of the family.