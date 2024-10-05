Chhattisgarh: 28 Maoists Killed in Major Encounter with Security Forces in Dantewada

Raipur: At least 28 Maoists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security personnel in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

According to the information, the incident took place in the forests of Abujhmad on the border of the Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. The encounter started between 12.30 p.m. and 1 p.m. A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including AK 47 and SLR, has also been recovered.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam confirmed that the bodies of 28 Naxalites have been recovered.

As per the information, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) had left for operation from Orchha and Bastar police stations on Thursday and the encounter started on Friday afternoon.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "There are reports of 28 Naxalites being killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada district."

Saluting their "courage" and "indomitable bravery", he said that this great success achieved by the soldiers is "commendable".

"Our fight to end Maoism will now rest only after reaching its conclusion, our double-engine government is determined for this. Our aim is to eliminate Maoism from the state," the CM added.

Earlier in September, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while meeting victims of Moist violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence in Delhi, assured them that Maoism would be completely eradicated from India by March 31, 2026.

Addressing the people affected by Maoism extremism, HM Shah highlighted the government's commitment to eradicating Maoism and restoring peace in the regions in the grip of the rebels.

The Home Minister expressed deep sorrow over the suffering caused by Maoist violence, emphasising that those who use weapons and kill innocent people are undermining the stability of society.

HM Shah urged those involved in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) to lay down arms and choose the path of peace. (IANS)

Also Read: Stage set for October 5 Haryana Assembly polls as high-voltage campaigning ends

Also Watch: