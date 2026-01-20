Chhattisgarh: All Maoists neutralized in Bijapur encounter identified, say police

RAIPUR/BIJAPUR: Police have identified all Maoists who were neutralized during a two-day operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Addressing a press conference, senior police officials said security forces neutralized six Maoists, including four women, in an encounter that took place over two days, beginning Saturday in the forested and hilly terrain under Bhopalpatnam and Farsegarh police station limits, within the National Park area.

The bodies of the six Maoists were recovered from the site. They have been tentatively identified as DVCM Dilip Bendja (reward Rs 8 lakh), ACM Madvi Kosa (Rs 5 lakh), ACM Palo Podiam (Rs 5 lakh), ACM Lakhi Madkam (Rs 5 lakh), PM Juglo Banjam (Rs 2 lakh), and PM Radha Metta (Rs 2 lakh), Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said.

The Maoists carried a total reward of Rs 27 lakh.

Dilip Bendja faced 135 criminal cases in Bijapur district police stations, with involvement in major incidents such as the 2006 murder in Salhepalli, the 2007 Ranibodli camp attack, encounters in Bhopalpatnam-Kandlaparti (2018), Chotekakler and Annapur-Tekameta (2025), and the 2025 murder of a teacher in Pillur, Tekameta.

From the encounter site, security forces recovered six graded weapons: two AK-47 rifles with three magazines and 32 rounds, one 5.56 INSAS rifle with two magazines and 30 rounds, two .303 rifles with one magazine and 20 rounds, one carbine with one magazine, one BGL launcher with eight shells, along with country-made hand grenades, Cordex wire, explosives, cash, scanner, wireless set, multimeter, Maoist literature, uniforms, backpacks, pouches, medical supplies, and other materials.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said that continuous intelligence-based operations and community cooperation have drastically reduced Maoist influence in Bastar, limiting it to isolated small groups.

Many cadres have surrendered under rehabilitation policies. He appealed to remaining members, including DKSZC’s Pappa Rao, to abandon violence and join mainstream development, warning that forces remain ready for decisive action.

In Bijapur district, 163 Maoists were eliminated in 2025 encounters, with eight in 2026 so far. From January 2024 onward, operations have resulted in neutralization of 229 Maoists, arrest of 1,126, and surrender of 876, he said. (IANS)

