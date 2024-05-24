Chhattisgarh Encounter: 8 Naxalites Killed in Ongoing Clash with Security Forces

NARAYANPUR: At least, eight Naxalites were killed in an ongoing clash that began on Thursday between them and security forces in a forest along the Narayanpur – Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh, as per SP Dantewada Gaurav Rai.

The SP mentioned that about eight weapons, including firearms and ammunition, were found with the Naxalites.

The gun battle, which began on May 21, occurred in the morning as a Special Task Force (STF) team was heading back after an operation against the Naxals.