Chhattisgarh Encounter: 8 Naxalites Killed in Ongoing Clash with Security Forces
NARAYANPUR: At least, eight Naxalites were killed in an ongoing clash that began on Thursday between them and security forces in a forest along the Narayanpur – Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh, as per SP Dantewada Gaurav Rai.
The SP mentioned that about eight weapons, including firearms and ammunition, were found with the Naxalites.
The gun battle, which began on May 21, occurred in the morning as a Special Task Force (STF) team was heading back after an operation against the Naxals.
Following Thursday’s encounter, security forces were on their way back to base when Naxalites attacked a patrolling team of the STF, resulting in a gunfight between the two sides on Friday morning, according to the police official quoted by PTI.
Once the firing ceased, the body of a Naxalite in uniform was found at the scene, the official stated, noting that more information is awaited.
After the clash, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces and reaffirmed that his government was vigorously combating Naxalism.
The CM wrote on X, “7 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the border area of Narayanpur-Bijapur district. Certainly security forces have achieved great success. I salute their courage. Our government has been fighting strongly against Naxalism. Our aim is to eliminate Naxalism from the state.”
With this recent incident, a total of 113 Naxalites have been killed this year in various clashes with security forces in the state.
On April 30, 10 Naxalites, including three women, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forest on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.
On April 16, police reported that security forces had killed 29 Naxalites in a shootout in Kanker district. Earlier, on May 10, police said that 12 Naxalites were killed in a gunfight near Pidia village in Bijapur district.
However, local villagers and activists claimed that those killed near Pidia were not Naxalites and that the encounter was staged.
