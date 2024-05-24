Manipur High Court Reverses VDF Personnel Dismissal with ChatGPT Assistance

IMPHAL: The Manipur High Court used an AI tool called ChatGPT to help with research in a case involving a village defence force (VDF) personnel.
Justice A Guneshwar Sharma used ChatGPT to help overturn the dismissal of the personnel. The court was trying to understand the legal reasons for such dismissals.
When the government’s lawyer could not give a satisfactory answer, Justice Sharma used Google and ChatGPT for help.
The judge noted in his order that, due to the circumstances, the Manipur High Court was compelled to conduct additional research using Google and ChatGPT 3.5, and gathered some important information.
Using the AI tool, the court found that the Village Defense Force in Manipur was created to improve local security and help the police maintain law and order, especially in rural areas.
The VDF which falls under the Manipur police, consists of volunteers from local communities who are trained and equipped to protect villages from threats like insurgent activities and ethnic violence.
The Manipur High Court observed that once individuals complete their training successfully and pass necessary assessments, they are officially appointed as VDF members and given duties alongside the police force.
Further investigation by the court uncovered an office memorandum (OM) issued by the Manipur home department. This memorandum detailed the service conditions for the VDF.
This memorandum required that s show cause notice be given to VDF personnel to explain any charges against them. The court decided that the order to dismiss the petitioner went against principles of natural justice. As a result, they ordered the petitioner to be immediately reinstated.
Advocate Ajmal Hussain represented the petitioner, and Government Advocate Shyam Sharma appeared for the state.
