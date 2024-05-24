Manipur High Court Reverses VDF Personnel Dismissal with ChatGPT Assistance

IMPHAL: The Manipur High Court used an AI tool called ChatGPT to help with research in a case involving a village defence force (VDF) personnel.

Justice A Guneshwar Sharma used ChatGPT to help overturn the dismissal of the personnel. The court was trying to understand the legal reasons for such dismissals.

When the government’s lawyer could not give a satisfactory answer, Justice Sharma used Google and ChatGPT for help.