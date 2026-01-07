Chief Minister Stalin urges students to embrace AI at laptop distribution event

TAMIL NADU: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday underscored the significance of studying Artificial Intelligence (AI), lauding it as “humanity’s second greatest breakthrough.”

Speaking at the launch event of ‘World In Your Hands’ Scheme, in which 10 lakh laptops were distributed to colleges, the CM urged everyone to update themselves with technology, calling the scheme “an investment.”

“Artificial Intelligence is one of humanity’s greatest breakthroughs, second only to the discovery of fire. This scheme is not an expense; it is an investment in our future. Don’t stop with just one or two degrees, everyone must continue to update themselves with new technology,” the CM said.

“AI cannot replace human beings. It can only help us work faster and more efficiently. We must use it wisely and rise higher in life,” he added.

Further urging students to use the laptop to “advance education”, the CM expressed his wish to see the young Tamilians grow successful.

“The choice is yours: will you use this laptop only for gaming, or will you use it to advance your education? Study with confidence, I will take care of everything. My wish is that our young people grow into proud, successful Tamils,” Stalin said. (ANI)

