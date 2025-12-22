NCERT Set to Introduce Class 11-12 Textbooks on Artificial Intelligence

Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to begin work on dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) textbooks for students of Class 11 and 12.

The Ministry of Education stated that the NCERT has constituted a textbook development team to develop syllabi and books of AI for the senior secondary students.

According to reports, the Education Ministry, in a reply in the Lok Sabha informed that NCERT has also included a project which uses AI tools on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Class 6.

“As a follow-up to the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has constituted a Textbook Development Team to develop syllabi and textbooks of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12. NCERT has also included a project on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6. This project includes the use of AI tools,” the ministry stated in a reply.

The ministry also said Artificial Intelligence and computational thinking will be gradually introduced across schools, reaffirming the government’s focus on future-ready education and commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) as essential components of future-ready education.

Starting academic session 2026-27, the government said AI will be introduced to all schools from Class 3 onwards, aligning with NEP 2020 AND NCF SE 2023.

Further, as per reports, an AI and computational thinking curriculum for classes 3 and 12 students have been drafted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This initiative aims to introduce foundational AI concepts in the lower grades and make advanced computational thinking and AI compulsory subjects for classes 9 and 10.

On the other hand, Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR), which is an initiative in regard to the objectives of the NEP 2020, the National Programme on AI (NPAI) Skilling Framework and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of digital empowerment, was also launched by the Government of India. SOAR aims to incorporate AI awareness and foundational competencies among school students and build AI literacy among educators.

The Education Ministry emphasized that the programme aims at bridging the digital divide by ensuring equitable access to AI education.

Four progressive National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned modules have been integrated in the SOAR curriculum. Three different micro-credentials, including AI to be Aware, AI to Acquire, and AI to Aspire have been offered, with 15 hours duration each. This amounts to a total of 45 hours.