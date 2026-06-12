Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) stresses jointness in Western Air Command HQ visit

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani on Thursday highlighted jointness, Atmanirbharta and innovation as he addressed officers at the Western Air Command headquarters. A message from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, said, "General NS Raja Subramani #CDS made his maiden visit to HQ Western Air Command @hqwaciaf."

"Interacting with Air Mshl George Thomas, AOC-in-C, & addressing officers, he underscored the transformative power of #JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta & Innovation. He highlighted Human Resource Capital as the ultimate force multiplier for building a future-ready, self-reliant Defence Forces," it said. General Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, assumed charge as the third CDS and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs on May 31.

General Subramani asserted that they would work in unison with all stakeholders as part of the whole-of-nation approach to further strengthen national security. (IANS)

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