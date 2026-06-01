General NS Raja Subramani assumes charge as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

NEW DELHI: General N.S. Raja Subramani took charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday, succeeding General Anil Chauhan, who retired from the service on May 30.

Ahead of assuming charge as CDS, Gen Subramani laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tributes to those who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty. He was then accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Speaking to the reporters, CDS Gen Subramani said, “I am honoured to assume charge as the Chief of Defence Staff. We are grateful to the nation for the trust reposed in the Armed Forces. We, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Ministry of Defence, strategic institutions, and all stakeholders, stand united as part of a whole-of-nation approach to strengthen India’s security.”

The CDS said that the armed forces are committed to implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — JAI: Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation.

“Transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance jointness, synergy and integration will be the primary focus. Atmanirbharta is a central pillar of our national security. We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces,” he said.

Gen Subramani said that innovation in thought and action will drive the capability development of the Indian Armed Forces.

“Greater collaboration between the military, the industry, academia, startups and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation,” he said.

“Our Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” the CDS said.

Calling late General Bipin Rawat and General Anil Chauhan his “illustrious predecessors”, Gen Subramani expressed gratitude for their “exemplary leadership and contribution in this journey”. “We acknowledge the courage and professionalism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors. Their training and welfare will be our foremost priority. We hope we pay homage to our brave hearts whose valour, sacrifice and dedication to the nation continue to inspire us. We are committed to the welfare of our veterans and Veer Naaris,’’ he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan Celebrates 77th Army Day