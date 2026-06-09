CID summons Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee again today

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee did not appear before the CID at Bhawani Bhawan on Monday, following which the CID has served another notice, asking him to appear before its headquarters by 12 pm on Tuesday.

Abhishek has been directed to appear for questioning in connection with the investigation into the Legislative Assembly signature forgery case. However, Abhishek was at Delhi, attending the Opposition INDIA bloc meeting, for which he couldn't visit Bhawani Bhawan.

According to sources, Abhishek has sought more time from the CID, citing his inability to return to Kolkata due to pre-scheduled political engagements. (Agencies)

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