NDA blames Mamata Banerjee’s ‘arrogance’, Abhishek’s ‘dictatorship’ for Trinamool split

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday blamed former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's "arrogance" and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's "dictatorial behaviour" for the political outfit's split, a month after its defeat in the Assembly polls.

According to JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, Mamata Banerjee has become "extremely arrogant".

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Mamata 'Didi' said that whoever wants to remain in the party can stay, and whoever does not can leave. This is arrogance. When arrogance enters a person, then Trinamool's mayor, and now even MLAs, started leaving. A day may also come when the staff working in her office and even the workers at her home may run away, saying that they no longer want to work for her office or party."

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad asserted that a "formal split of the Trinamool Congress has happened." (IANS)

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