CISF Crackdown Intensifies: 1,277 MT Illegal Coal Seized in Nationwide ‘Zero Coal Leakage’ Drive

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has further intensified its nationwide drive against illegal coal mining, theft and unauthorised transportation under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). The operations are being carried out in line with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs to strengthen enforcement and achieve the objective of “Zero Coal Leakage.” During the period July 20 to 26, CISF conducted 85 intelligence-based raids across various coal subsidiaries, resulting in the seizure of 1,277 Metric Tonnes (MT) of illegally mined and transported coal. The operations also led to the registration of one FIR, arrest of five persons, and seizure of 40 vehicles involved in illegal mining and transportation activities. The unit-wise operational achievements during the week are as under: BCCL, Dhanbad (East Sector): 14 raids conducted; 771 MT of illegal coal recovered; 2 persons arrested and 1 vehicle seized. ECL, Sheetalpur (North East Sector-II): 51 raids conducted; 341 MT of illegal coal recovered; 34 vehicles seized. CCL, Kargali: 11 raids conducted; 145 MT of illegal coal recovered. NK Piparwar: 6 raids conducted; 20 MT of illegal coal recovered; 1 FIR registered and 3 vehicles seized. (ANI)

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