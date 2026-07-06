Illegal mining: HM Amit Shah reviews security, favours ‘Zero Coal Leakage Plan’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed concern over the worsening situation of illegal coal mining and theft in Dhanbad and nearby areas and suggested CISF deployment on priority as part of a larger “Zero Coal Leakage Plan”, an official said.

During a review meeting also attended by Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, HM Shah directed officials to include the coal sector in the priority list for CISF deployment, so that personnel can be deployed immediately in vulnerable areas, the official said in a statement.

He directed the CISF to form Quick Response Teams and establish a multi-layered security arrangement in vulnerable areas, enabling prompt action against illegal miners to take immediate action whenever information is received.

The Home Minister issued several important directions, including the adoption of “Zero Coal Leakage Plan” to ensure a comprehensive and time-bound response to illegal mining and the unauthorised transportation of coal.

Home Minister Amit Shah also stressed the need to use technology more effectively. He directed that high-resolution cameras installed at Integrated Command and Control Centres should be used to identify areas and persons involved in illegal mining activities.

The Home Minister said that the Union Government remains committed to taking all necessary measures to protect public resources, maintain law and order, and safeguard the interests of legitimate coal mining operations.

Officials from the Ministry of Coal informed the Home Minister that several concrete steps had been taken since the review held in the first week of October 2025. It was also informed that officials of CISF and Coal India Limited had been authorised to take action under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. (IANS)

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