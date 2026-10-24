CISF officer awarded for stopping fleeing passenger at Delhi metro

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Verma of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been awarded the Director General's Commendation Certificate and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for chasing down and stopping a passenger who tried to flee with suspicious baggage at Jama Masjid Metro Station, Delhi, on October 17, 2026. He is from the West Karbi Anglong district in Assam and is posted with the CISF Unit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

On October 17, a passenger reached the station's security checkpoint. As his bag went through the X-ray baggage scanner, a very dense object inside it showed up dark on the screen. CISF personnel asked him to open the bag for a physical check. He picked up the bag, ran out of the frisking booth and took the escalator towards the exit gate.

Abhishek Verma, on frisking duty at the entry point, ran after him along with his colleagues and stopped him at the gate before he could leave the station. The passenger was then brought to the station control room.

The passenger said he was a non-resident Indian (NRI) from Kuala Lumpur who had arrived in India a day earlier. A semi-solid substance was found stitched inside an undergarment in his bag. As it could not be identified on the spot, the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) was called. He was handed over to the police, along with his belongings, for further investigation.

Abhishek Verma joined the CISF through direct recruitment on May 29, 2018, and has more than eight years of service with the Force.

Commending his action, Director General, CISF, Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS, said that Abhishek Verma showed exceptional vigilance, alertness and swift action in stopping the suspect with suspicious baggage. He stated that Abhishek Verma's response exemplifies professionalism and dedication to service and that such presence of mind at the frontline is what ensures the safety of lakhs of metro commuters every day.

Abhishek Verma's quick thinking and courage on duty, backed by the alertness of his team, turned a few critical seconds at the checkpoint into a timely result. His action is a reminder of the constant vigil and readiness that CISF personnel keep up at every entry point of the Delhi Metro, stated a press release.