CISF Inspector Saves Passenger's Life With CPR at Imphal Airport

A quick-thinking CISF officer saved a passenger's life at Imphal airport on Saturday after the man suddenly collapsed at the check-in area before boarding a flight to Delhi.
Suresh Kumar, who was set to travel on an Air India Express flight from Imphal to Delhi, collapsed at the check-in counter due to a suspected cardiac condition.
CISF Inspector K Bikendra, who was on duty at the time, responded immediately — alerting the airport medical team and administering CPR to Kumar, who had stopped breathing.
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Shortly after, Kiron, a Commandant (Medical) with the CRPF who happened to be travelling as a co-passenger, stepped in and took over the resuscitation efforts.
The combined response proved effective. Kumar regained consciousness and was shifted to a hospital via an airport ambulance.
As of the latest update, he is reported to be in stable condition.