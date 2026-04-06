CISF Inspector Saves Passenger's Life With CPR at Imphal Airport

A quick-thinking CISF officer saved a passenger's life at Imphal airport on Saturday after the man suddenly collapsed at the check-in area before boarding a flight to Delhi.

Suresh Kumar, who was set to travel on an Air India Express flight from Imphal to Delhi, collapsed at the check-in counter due to a suspected cardiac condition.

CISF Inspector K Bikendra, who was on duty at the time, responded immediately — alerting the airport medical team and administering CPR to Kumar, who had stopped breathing.

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