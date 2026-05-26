Citizens seek salary hike for middle-class as fuel prices continue to rise

NEW DELHI: With yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, the general public across the country expressed extreme displeasure and shared the issues surrounding them due to inflation. They urged the central government to increase the current salary of the employees and the fare of taxis to provide relief to the middle-class workers.

Notably, the price hike on fuel today marks the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Delhi, expressed his disappointment, saying that the common man is affected more than anyone else, flagging the minimal salaries being paid to the people, which are not enough to manage the growing inflation.

"The petrol prices should be reduced to some extent. It should be less for the common people. The general public is spending its money, no one else. Our salaries are not increasing but the petrol prices have increased. With the hike in fuel prices, rates of everything like vegetables, will also increase. Public will face difficulties," he said.

Anil Kumar, another local, said, "The taxi fare is not increasing, but the price of petrol keeps on increasing. The government should either increase the taxi fare or reduce the taxes so the common man isn't burdened."

In Bengaluru, Abdullah, a local, expressed his disappointment, "What can we do if the government is doing this. It does affect us a lot, but what can we do?"

Ram Syed Sardar, another local, furiously questioned the "good days" being promised by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

"There is a lot of inflation, and it is affecting us really badly. The situation is very difficult; if the government reduces the price of petrol and diesel, it will help a lot. They (centre) said that good days will come. Those 'good days' have arrived. Just poison everyone and live happily," he slammed the centre. (ANI)

Also Read: Fuel prices hiked for fourth time in two weeks; petrol crosses Rs 100 in Delhi