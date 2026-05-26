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Fuel prices hiked for fourth time in two weeks; petrol crosses Rs 100 in Delhi

Fuel prices were hiked for the 4th time in 2 weeks; petrol crossed ₹100 in Delhi, with rates also rising in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.
Fuel prices hiked
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New Delhi: Fuel prices were again hiked for the fourth time in a span of two weeks on Monday across the country. Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre. (IANS)

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Fuel prices hiked
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