CJI Surya Kant calls for 50% women in government, legal aid empanelments

NEW DELHI: CJI Surya Kant called for stronger measures to promote gender equality in India’s legal profession, proposing that at least 50% of government counsel empanelments and legal aid positions be reserved for women advocates. He made these remarks at the 1st SCBA National Conference 2026 in Bengaluru, which focused on inclusive judicial institutions.

The CJI stressed that true equality requires identifying and addressing structural barriers that hinder women’s long-term participation in law. He pointed to challenges such as irregular working hours, lack of trust from litigants, and inadequate financial support from senior lawyers as major reasons why many women struggle to sustain legal careers. To counter these issues, he suggested immediate, practical steps like increasing women’s representation in government and legal aid panels. According to him, such opportunities would provide financial stability, professional exposure, and help women build independent practices over time.

On judicial appointments, Justice Kant noted significant progress, stating that women now make up around 45–50% of judicial officers in India. He highlighted that this growing presence at the entry level is gradually translating into higher representation in district courts and High Courts. He described gender equality in the judiciary as a “long-drawn battle,” but acknowledged that substantial progress has already been made.

The CJI also emphasized the need for financial support systems, urging the Centre and states to create a dedicated corpus to assist women lawyers, especially during maternity leave. He suggested that such support would help address early-career challenges and improve retention.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of safe and inclusive workplace infrastructure. He called for childcare facilities, dedicated spaces for women in courts, and better working conditions, particularly given the profession’s demanding hours. He also proposed at least 30% reservation for women in Bar Associations to ensure their participation in decision-making. Justice Kant concluded by stressing that constitutional equality must go beyond formal guarantees and become a lived reality, supported by real opportunities, institutional reforms, and dignified working conditions across the legal system. (ANI)

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