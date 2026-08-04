CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reflects on ‘biggest achievement’ of Delhi stir

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said the group's immediate focus is on strengthening its organisation after the student-led protests, describing the movement's biggest achievement as inspiring people to question the government without fear rather than seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to IANS, Dipke said the organisation plans to regroup with its volunteers before deciding its future strategy. He noted that the movement began with just 10–20 members but has now expanded to over 300 volunteers. The group will first gather feedback from its members, assess its shortcomings and then decide how to build the organisation further.

Dipke said the protests encouraged citizens to raise their voices on issues of public concern, claiming that many people had hesitated to criticise the government over the past decade due to fears of police action or legal consequences.

Emphasising that public participation is essential to democracy, he said governments should respond to people's demands. Referring to the protests, Dipke argued that the government should have acted when large numbers of students sought Pradhan's removal. On the possibility of entering electoral politics, Dipke ruled out any immediate plans, saying the priority is to build a strong public pressure group rather than contest elections.

He also described youth concerns such as unemployment and education as political issues, arguing that government decisions directly affect people's everyday lives, including the cost of basic goods. (IANS)

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