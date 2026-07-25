Abhijeet Dipke Hails Pradhan’s Resignation as ‘Victory of the Constitution’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a victory for the Constitution of India and the people of the country and also thanked the constitution of India

Reacting shortly after Pradhan stepped down from the Union Cabinet today at 2:15pm , Dipke said the development reflected the strength of democratic institutions and the power of peaceful public protest. Holding a copy of the Constitution, he credited constitutional values and public participation for ensuring accountability in governance.

The resignation comes amid sustained protests led by the CJP at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks and demands for greater transparency in the education system. The movement had also called for Pradhan's resignation, holding him responsible for the controversies surrounding several competitive examinations.

Dipke said the outcome demonstrated that citizens could bring about change through democratic means and collective action. He thanked supporters who had participated in the protests and reiterated the party's commitment to education reforms and accountability in the examination process.