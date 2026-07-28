CJP warns of renewed agitation over alleged police crackdown on protesters

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday warned that it would resume nationwide protests if the BJP-led Centre fails to provide a written copy of the commitments made under the July 25 agreement that ended its 49-day agitation over the NEET paper leak.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, CJP leaders alleged that students were being arrested, volunteers harassed, and fresh cases registered despite assurances that all existing FIRs would be withdrawn and no new cases filed.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation would be forced to restart its agitation if the written commitments were not shared by Tuesday. He also reiterated the Centre's reported promise to provide "maximum possible compensation" to the families of NEET paper leak-related suicide victims and to consider the party's five-point examination reform charter. (IANS)

Also Read: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid