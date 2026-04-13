CM Stalin pitches 'Dravidian Model 2.0', seeks fresh mandate in upcoming Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday sought a fresh mandate for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, pitching a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government to take the state to the next level of development.

The Tamil Nadu CM addressed an election rally in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Stalin campaigned for candidates contesting from Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Paramakudi and Thiruvadana constituencies.

He highlighted past development works and said his government had addressed long-standing drinking water issues in the region.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said, "Ramanathapuram district is a district with a breathtakingly beautiful beach. Ramanathapuram district is special for the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple, world-famous chilli peppers, green ponds, the soil that gave birth to esteemed people like Sethupathi Kings, Vallal Seethakkadi, Pandithurai, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, martyr Emmanuel Sekaran and the world-famous great President Dr. Abdul Kalam. The soil is an example of unity across caste and religious differences."

Recalling his earlier tenure, he said the Ramanathapuram Joint Drinking Water Scheme was completed within two years and helped ease water scarcity in the district.

He further said, "Till 2006, it was said that this was a forest without water, but when I took charge as the Minister of Local Government, we brought the Ramanathapuram Joint Drinking Water Scheme and completed it in 2 years."

Seeking support ahead of the elections, Stalin said the DMK government has implemented several welfare and development schemes and appealed to voters to return his party to power.

"We asked for votes last time with pride because we implemented various such projects in Ramanathapuram. When the DMK government was formed, we took Tamil Nadu to new heights. It is the DMK government that is implementing pioneering projects for the people. I have come to ask for votes again with that feeling. To take Tamil Nadu to the next level of development, a Dravidian Madan 2.0 government should be formed. Are you ready to form it?" he said. The TN CM also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Stalin warned against the "double engine" government model. "If the BJP enters Tamil Nadu saying it is a double engine, Tamil Nadu will be in danger from the BJP. Therefore, the BJP and its slave AIADMK should be driven out completely," he said. (ANI)

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