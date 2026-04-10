Delimitation move not reform but power grab, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has strongly criticised the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, terming it not a genuine reform but an attempt to consolidate political power. He also criticised the Centre for linking women’s reservation with the delimitation process. In a post on X, CM Stalin said the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary constituencies under the guise of delimitation runs contrary to the BJP’s own slogan of “minimum government, maximum governance.”

He argued that expanding constituencies would not enhance governance but could instead tilt political representation unfairly.

The Chief Minister warned that the proposed delimitation process could disproportionately disadvantage southern states such as Tamil Nadu, which have effectively implemented population control measures over the decades.

He said the move would effectively “penalise” these states while benefiting those with higher population growth, particularly in northern India.

CM Stalin further expressed concern that such a shift would increase the political weight of northern states in Parliament, thereby diminishing the voice and influence of southern states.

He cautioned that this could undermine India’s federal structure and weaken the balance of representation among states. While welcoming the proposal to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, Stalin criticised the Centre for linking women’s reservation with the delimitation process.

He described this linkage as politically-motivated and unnecessary, stressing that women’s reservation should be implemented based on the existing constituencies without delay.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over social justice issues, particularly the lack of adequate representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

CM Stalin reiterated the demand for a caste-based census, stating that ignoring such measures undermines equitable representation and policy-making.

In addition, Stalin pointed out that despite India’s economic progress, the income ceiling for determining the “creamy layer” among OBCs has remained unchanged at Rs 8 lakh for several years.

He described this as unjust and called for a revision to ensure fairness and inclusivity. Overall, CM Stalin framed the proposed delimitation as a move with far-reaching political consequences, urging a more balanced and inclusive approach that respects federal principles and social justice. (IANS)

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