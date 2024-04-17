Coachella Music Fest: AP Dhillon's guitar smash sparks more trolling

GUWAHATI: AP Dhillon recently appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the largest music festivals globally.
However, the Punjab singer’s performance was overshadowed by a moment on stage – he accidentally broke his guitar, which led to criticism from some social media users.
On Wednesday, the singer appeared to defend his actions with a ‘cringe-worthy’ post on Instagram, which resulted in even more criticism from online users.
AP Dhillon shared several candid photos of himself performing at Coachella 2024, including one taken just before he accidentally broke his guitar. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote, "The media is controlled and I'm out of control."
During his performance at Coachella 2024, AP Dhillon paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
In response to this, one comment stated, “But Sidhu Moosewala would have also respected the musical instruments, being an artist, if he was here to see this. So before making loose statements like ‘media is controlled’, you better learn some good manners and values, buddy. God bless.” Another person commented, “What a cringe caption lol.”
Another fan commented, “You’re justifying wrong things brother. Do you even remember your culture of how we treat musical instruments? That guitar was the one you held for your show and it produced the vibration you wanted. After that destroying it was the coolest thing? This is an act of a fool. A true musician loves his instruments more than music. Show some respect, accept it, and apologize to yourself, not to us. All we can see is your graph going down. If music gave you the fame, at least learn to respect it.”
The singer is best known for his songs like “Excuses,” “Summer High,” “Dil Nu,” “All Night,” “Hills,” “Desires,” “Wo Noor,” “Majhail,” and “Brown Mund,” among many others. His docu-series, “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind,” premiered in August last year on Prime Video.
