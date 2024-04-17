Coachella Music Fest: AP Dhillon's guitar smash sparks more trolling

GUWAHATI: AP Dhillon recently appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the largest music festivals globally.

However, the Punjab singer’s performance was overshadowed by a moment on stage – he accidentally broke his guitar, which led to criticism from some social media users.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared to defend his actions with a ‘cringe-worthy’ post on Instagram, which resulted in even more criticism from online users.