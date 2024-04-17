Eastern Nagaland MLAs urge public to participate in Lok Sabha elections, refrain from abstaining

KOHIMA: A day after the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) restated its decision not to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections until their demand for a separate state from Nagaland is met, all 20 legislators from the eastern part of the state urged the public to vote in the elections.

The Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) stated on Tuesday evening that they understand people's frustration about the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand not being met.

However, they believe that not participating in the Lok Sabha polls would obstruct the progress of the negotiations.

The only Lok Sabha seat in the state will be contested on April 19th.