Cold wave grips Kashmir; tourists enjoy winter charm at Dal Lake

Srinagar: A cold wave continued to grip Kashmir on Sunday, with temperatures plunging below freezing in several parts of the Valley. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD forecast, Srinagar city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of minus 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. In Jammu city, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to settle at 5 degrees Celsius. The forecast says “mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night” for the Sringar City.

Despite the biting cold, tourists were seen enjoying the chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar, wrapped in warm layers of clothing to protect themselves from the cold wave. Many visitors described the winter season as having its own unique charm. The visitors also shared their experiences of the scenic lake and their plans to visit Sonamarg to enjoy the snow. Tourist, Sandeep from Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, told ANI,” In the morning, it was really cold. Even the car windows had a layer of ice over them. Compared to our area, the temperature is in the minus range here. At night, the view of the Dal Lake is very beautiful.”

He appreciated the lighting at the Dal Lake site and also shared his plans to visit Sonamarg later on Sunday. He said, “The boat’s lighting system here is really good. We will also go on a tour in the morning. The boat people have agreed to give us a tour, which will enhance our experience. From here, we will go to Sonamarg, where e will get to experience that site as well. Please, come and enjoy the weather.”

Popular tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir also continued to experience low temperatures. Gulmarg is expected to record a maximum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of minus 6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam is likely to see a maximum of 12 degrees Celsius and a minimum of minus 6 degrees Celsius. In the Jammu region, Katra may see temperatures ranging between 20 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave conditions have persisted across the Valley over the past few days, even as tourist footfall remains steady, with visitors keen to experience Kashmir’s winter landscape and snowfall-dependent destinations. (ANI)

Also Read: Picturesque Dal Lake, foggy mornings: Tourists relish as cold weather grips Kashmir