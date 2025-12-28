Picturesque Dal Lake, foggy mornings: Tourists relish as cold weather grips Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Valley continues to experience a chilling winter as a cold wave grips the region. On Saturday morning, Srinagar was covered in a thin layer of fog, with residents taking precautions to brave the cold.

The scenic Dal Lake witnessed low visibility due to a blanket of fog, although boat rides and sightseeing continued, creating a picturesque winter wonderland.

A tourist, Sandeep, expressed his enthusiasm over the winter in the Kashmir valley, creating a perfect vacation landscape.

“The cold feels very fresh, especially on the skin. We are enjoying the cold while it lasts. We also visited Gulmarg yesterday and witnessed snowfall, which our family thoroughly enjoyed,” he said, adding, “We are wearing thick woollen clothes to brave the cold.” A first-time visitor to Kashmir, Mamta from Chandigrah complimented the people of Kashmir, saying, “The people here are very down to earth. There’s a myth and fear among people about Kashmir now, but it’s not like that. The people are very helpful. Even today, when we visited the Dal Lake, a man came and offered us tea and coffee.”

On her morning walk around the Dal Lake, she further acknowledged the valley’s scenic beauty despite the biting cold.

“Everyone must visit Kashmir, it’s very beautiful. Away from the hustle of the city, it’s relieving....we also visited Gulmarg, and although it was crowded, it was an amazing experience.”

She also highlighted the development of the valley since the Pahalgam attack, urging people to visit Kashmir. (ANI)

