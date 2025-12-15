Cold wave grips Kashmir Valley as tourists rejoice, await snowfall

Srinagar: A cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, with temperatures dipping across the region, intensifying the winter chill in Srinagar and surrounding areas. Tourist movement, however, remained steady, with visitors expressing appreciation for the weather and the overall experience despite the absence of snowfall so far.

Speaking to ANI, one of the tourists said that the weather is charming and they have come to experience snowfall.

"The weather is very nice over here. We came here for the snowfall, but it hasn't happened yet. It's very cold here. People should come here, it is a very good place," he told ANI. Meteorological officials have indicated that temperatures have dipped below seasonal averages at several places in the Valley, with cold conditions expected to persist in the coming days.

On Saturday, the cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley, with temperatures remaining below zero across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.9°C, the lowest in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

