UK Tourist Group Spots Endangered Golden Langur at Assam’s Kakoijana Reserve

Bongaigaon: A nine-member tourist group from the United Kingdom visited Kakoijana Reserve Forest in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, where they had the rare opportunity to witness the endangered Golden Langur in its natural habitat. The group spent several hours inside the forest, moving through designated eco-trails to observe and document the langur population, which is found only in limited pockets of Assam and Bhutan.

Kakoijana Reserve Forest is widely regarded as one of the most significant conservation sites for the Golden Langur. Over the years, sustained community engagement, habitat protection measures and eco-tourism initiatives have helped strengthen awareness about the species. The visiting team, many of whom were wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts, expressed appreciation for the efforts taken to preserve the forest’s fragile ecosystem.

Apart from the wildlife experience, the tourists also had the chance to enjoy traditional Assamese dishes prepared by local residents. They praised both the flavours and the hospitality, noting that the warmth of the community added to the uniqueness of their visit.

Forest officials said such international visits highlight Assam’s growing reputation as a promising eco-tourism destination and reflect rising global interest in conservation-driven travel experiences.