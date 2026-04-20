Collaboration key to solving India’s water crisis: Indian Plumbing Association (IPA)

Bengaluru: Highlighting the growing need for collective action, the Indian Plumbing Association said on Sunday that PlumbexIndia 2026 showcased how partnerships between industry, government and academia can drive sustainable water management solutions.

Organised by the IPA, the three-day event emerged as a key platform for advancing discussions on water security, sanitation and plumbing infrastructure.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of the IPA, said the event reflected a shared commitment across government, industry and academia to develop resilient and sustainable water systems, especially as India continues to urbanise rapidly.

“The conversations, innovations, and partnerships forged here reflect a shared commitment across government, industry, and academia to build resilient, efficient, and sustainable water systems,” Arora said.

“As India continues to urbanise rapidly, platforms like PlumbexIndia are essential in translating ideas into actionable solutions on the ground,” he added.

Echoing similar views, Chandra Shekhar Gupta said the event underscored the importance of combining engineering expertise with policy direction and implementation.

“The strong participation and the MoU signing with CaHO are significant steps towards improving water and sanitation standards, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare,” Gupta mentioned. (IANS)

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