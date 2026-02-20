Assam: Acute drinking water crisis hits Holongamora village in Sonari

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A severe drinking water crisis has gripped Holongamora village, located along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border under the Sonari Legislative Assembly constituency in Sapekhati Mouza. Villagers say they struggle daily just to secure a single drop of safe drinking water.

Water scarcity has become one of the most pressing issues in this border village. Despite efforts to dig tube wells in areas near the hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh, residents have failed to find adequate groundwater sources. This year’s significantly low rainfall has worsened the situation. Ponds, wells, and natural streams in the area have dried up completely, leaving cracked earth behind. Consequently, villagers are forced to travel several kilometers to fetch water from natural springs in the distant Gujarating hills to meet their daily needs.

Many residents are left with no choice but to consume water from an unclean pond, leading to a rise in water-borne diseases in the village.

It is noteworthy that, following repeated appeals from locals, the Assam government had constructed a drinking water supply scheme for Holongamora. However, villagers allege that despite the scheme being in place for years, not a single drop of potable water has reached them. The ongoing crisis has left the people of Holongamora demanding immediate government intervention to ensure access to safe and reliable drinking water.

